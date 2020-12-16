Left Menu
Narayanasamy leaves for Bengaluru to meet Congress observer for Pondy

A source close to the Chief Minister told PTI that the CM and others would apprise Rao of the latest developments in the party here.The recent meeting ruling Congress MLA A John Kumar had with BJP leader Nirmal Kumar Surana, when the latter was on a visit to Puducherry had caused flutter in the ruling party.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his ministerial colleagues left for Bengaluru on Wednesday to meet Dinesh Gundu Rao, the AICC in charge of the Congress party affairs in the Union Territory. A source close to the Chief Minister told PTI that the CM and others would apprise Rao of the latest developments in the party here.

The recent meeting ruling Congress MLA A John Kumar had with BJP leader Nirmal Kumar Surana, when the latter was on a visit to Puducherry had caused flutter in the ruling party. However, John Kumar said it was only a ''courtesy meeting'' and a purely''personal meeting.'' The Congress which has a strength of 14, including the Speaker, in the 30 member House enjoys the support of the three member DMK from outside.

