Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU chief von der Leyen sees progress on Brexit talks

These talks deal with trading relations between the two sides starting on Jan. 1, which makes a tough timeline for the negotiations.The clock puts us in a very difficult position, said von der Leyen..

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:16 IST
EU chief von der Leyen sees progress on Brexit talks

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she saw clear progress in the trade talks with the U.K., turning a post-Brexit deal from a fleeting possibility into an ever more realistic possibility. Von der Leyen confirmed that the major problems had been reduced to just two — fair competition in the EU market and fishing rights for EU vessels in U.K. waters.

Even though she still spoke only of a “very narrow'' path to a deal, she added that nontheless “I can tell you that there is a path to an agreement.'' It was still far more optimistic than previous comments coming from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and even any assessment of success over the past months. “This is now a case of being so close and yet being so far,'' von der Leyen told the EU parliament, which will have to approve any deal brokered with the U.K.

Britain left the 27-nation bloc in January but for the rest of this year is still in a transition period that kept all trade ties the same with the EU. These talks deal with trading relations between the two sides starting on Jan. 1, which makes a tough timeline for the negotiations.

“The clock puts us in a very difficult position,'' said von der Leyen..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre for notification on environmental appraisal of power, mining projects

Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice on a petition challenging Centres notification constituting the Expert Appraisal Committee EAC for environmental appraisal of thermal power and coal mining projects. The bench of Justice DN Pate...

Hartek Solar bags 1.8-MW rooftop project from Bikaji

Hartek Solar on Wednesday said it has bagged a 1.8-MW rooftop project from FMCG firm Bikaji. Consolidating on its Pan-India presence, Hartek Solar, the rooftop solar division of Hartek Group... has bagged a 1.8-MW rooftop project in the ind...

Farmers protest: SC indicates constituting a committee to resolve deadlock

The Supreme Court Wednesday indicated that it may form a committee having representatives of the government and farmer unions across the country to resolve the deadlock over farmers protesting at several roads near Delhi borders against the...

Lt Gen C P Mohanty remembering veterans who fought in 1971 War

Lt Gen C P Mohanty, GOC-in-C Southern Command in a press release issued said that the victory was achieved in just 13 days of war which resulted in a complete surrender of Pakistan Forces and creation of a new nation, Bangladesh.Lt Gen C P ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020