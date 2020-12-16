Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt may approach SC on HC's Metro car shed order: Ajit

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday indicated that the state government may approach the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Courts order staying Mumbai suburban district collectors allotment of 102-acre Kanjurmarg salt pan land for Metro car shed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:23 IST
Maha govt may approach SC on HC's Metro car shed order: Ajit

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday indicated that the state government may approach the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court's order staying Mumbai suburban district collector's allotment of 102-acre Kanjurmarg salt pan land for Metro car shed. Talking to reporters here, Pawar, without naming the BJP, said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's decision to shift the car depot project from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg seemed to have ''hurt a lot of people'' and that is why the Centre took an ''extreme step''.

''In the Constitution and law, there is a provision of making an appeal against a court decision. Hence, it will be thought about,'' the deputy chief minister said. The Bombay HC on Wednesday stayed the order passed by Mumbai suburban district collector allotting 102 acre of salt pan land in Kanjurmarg area here for the construction of an integrated Metro car shed.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni also restrained the authorities from carrying out any construction work at the said land. The Centre and the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in Maharashtra are locked in a tussle over ownership of the land earmarked by the state for constructing the car depot which was earlier planned at Aarey Colony, a green belt in suburban Goregaon.

The previous BJP-led Maharashtra government had decided to construct the car shed for the Mumbai Metro line 3 at Aarey Colony, despite opposition from environmentalists and activists to the vast tree-cutting for the project. The present Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, recently took a decision to shift the car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg.

The Union government had claimed the entire salt pan land in the area, including the 102 acres allotted to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), belongs to the Centre's salt department. The Union government had filed a petition in the high court challenging the October 1, 2020 order passed by the collector allotting the land for construction of the car shed, and said the land belongs to its (Centre's) salt department.

Pawar said ''be it the Centre or the state government'', nobody should lay roadblocks in the development works. ''I have seen (NCP chief Sharad) Pawar Sahebs 50 to 55 years of political career. I am also in political field for the past 30 years. I never bring politics in developmental works, rather we help,'' he added.

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said he is waiting for the court's detailed order. He also said the land is crucial for the Metro project as it will save almost Rs 5,500 crore of government money.

''Honble HC has granted a stay to Kanjurmarg work. We await the detailed written order to decide the future course of action,'' he said. ''This land is crucial for Metro Line 6, 4 and 14, apart from 3, as it will save almost Rs 5500 crores of Govt and be a nodal point for 1 crore citizens,'' Thackeray tweeted.

PTI ENM GK GK.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University's centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University via video link on December 22, an official statement said. Modi will attend the online function along with Union Education M...

Cabinet approves next round of spectrum auction

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the next round of spectrum auction to be held in March in which frequencies of 2,251 megahertz would be sold, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. The government will not put on sale spec...

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre for notification on environmental appraisal of power, mining projects

Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice on a petition challenging Centres notification constituting the Expert Appraisal Committee EAC for environmental appraisal of thermal power and coal mining projects. The bench of Justice DN Pate...

Hartek Solar bags 1.8-MW rooftop project from Bikaji

Hartek Solar on Wednesday said it has bagged a 1.8-MW rooftop project from FMCG firm Bikaji. Consolidating on its Pan-India presence, Hartek Solar, the rooftop solar division of Hartek Group... has bagged a 1.8-MW rooftop project in the ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020