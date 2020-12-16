Left Menu
TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns from West Bengal Legislative Assembly

All India Trinamool Congress leader, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday resigned from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly tendering his resignation to the Speaker. There are speculations that Adhikari is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon.

All India Trinamool Congress leader, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday resigned from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly tendering his resignation to the Speaker. There are speculations that Adhikari is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. Adhikari who had been disgruntled with the TMC had resigned from the State Cabinet last month. For several months Adhikari had been pursuing an 'Ekla Cholo Rey' (to walk alone) and was seen attending programmes in the state which did not have party's name or symbol.

"I hereby tender my resignation as a member of West Bengal Assembly. Steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance," Adhikari said in his letter to the Speaker. The development comes ahead of BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state this week.

"Trinamool Congress (TMC) is collapsing like a house of cards. Everyday someone from the party comes to us to join our party," BJP Vice President Mukul Roy said. "The day Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the ministerial post, I had told I will be happy if he leaves TMC and we will welcome him. Today he has resigned from the membership of West Bengal Legislative Assembly and I welcome his decision"the BJP leader said.

While reacting on the speculations, West Bengal Minister, Firhad Hakim said, "How can someone who follows Gandhism, go to the murderer of Gandhi? I don't believe he'll do anything like that." "I don't know what Suvendu Adhikari will do. But we grew up with Gandhism and we have to continue that way," he further added.

BJP MP Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday had told ANI that Adhikari is likely to join the BJP soon. "The wait is about to end and we might hear the good news soon that Shubhendu Adhikari is joining BJP. Shubhendu Adhikari is a popular leader and has made important contributions towards the betterment of his constituency. If such a leader will join the BJP, the party will be prosperous. We believe that we are going to get good news soon." On November 27, Adhikari had resigned from his ministerial post. Following this TMC's Sougata Roy along with election strategist Prashant Kishore and other top leaders of TMC, including Abhishek Banerjee and Sudip Bandyopadhyay had met and discussed with Adhikari.

The resignation of Adhikari, who is a prominent leader in chief minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC, comes ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal. Legislative Assembly elections for 294 seats of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held in 2021. (ANI)

