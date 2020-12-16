Left Menu
If Suvendu Adhikari joins, BJP will benefit: Mukul Roy

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said on Wednesday that if Suvendu Adhikari joins his party, it will benefit, claiming that the Trinamool Congress is collapsing like a house of cards.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:49 IST
Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said on Wednesday that if Suvendu Adhikari joins his party, it will benefit, claiming that the Trinamool Congress is collapsing like a house of cards. Speaking to reporters, Roy said that Adhikari is a mass leader and must have taken his decision to give up his cabinet portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee government and resign as an MLA after serious thinking.

''If he joins, the BJP will benefit. The Trinamool Congress is collapsing like a house of cards,'' Roy said. ''I welcome this decision of Adhikari,'' he added.

Amid speculation over his joining the BJP, Adhikari tendered resignation as an MLA, weeks after he quit the Trinamool Congress government as a minister. Asked if he will switch sides, Roy said, ''The BJP will take a decision. It is the largest political party in the world now. It is not like Mamata Banerjee's local outfit.'' Roy, the national vice-president of the BJP, claimed that many Trinamool Congress leaders are feeling choked and suffocated in the party.

''BJP is not contacting anybody. If they want to protest against the misrule of the Mamata Banerjee government, BJP will be benefitted from that,'' he said. On the reports that Adhikari may join the BJP during Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to West Bengal, Roy said, ''I have no such information.'' The BJP leader also attacked the Trinamool Congress over the roping-in of election strategist Prashant Kishor.

''Mamata Banerjee has not made her stand clear on whether PK (Prashant Kishor) is getting paid for his work or has become a member of the Trinamool Congress,'' he said..

