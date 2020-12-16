JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy turns 61

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy turned 61 on Wednesday with a host of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him on the occasion. Kumaraswamy, son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, has decided against celebrating his birthday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Best wishes to former Karnataka Chief Minister Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long life, filled with the best health,'' Modi tweeted. Responding to it, the JD(S) second-in-command said: ''Thank you for your wishes Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi avare.'' Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu and BJP MPs Pratap Simha, P C Mohan and Shobha Karandlaje were among those who greeted the JDS leader.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had in a message said he has decided not to celebrate his birthday in view of people being affected by coronavirus. Noting that he will not be available here on Wednesday, the former chief minister had appealed to party workers, fans and well-wishers to wish him from their places itself.