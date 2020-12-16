Mexican president to nominate education minister as next U.S. ambassador

Mexican president to nominate education minister as next U.S. ambassadorReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:47 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will nominate Education Minister Esteban Moctezuma as the next ambassador to the United States, by far the country's most important trading partner.
The appointment comes after Martha Barcena said earlier this week that she had decided to retire early and leave her post in the coming months after 43 years in foreign policy.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Mexican