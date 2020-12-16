AP opposition slams YSRC MP for claiming COVID-19 vaccine rollout will begin in AP on Dec 25

Amaravati, Dec 16 (PTI): The ruling YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday announced that administration of the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine would begin in Andhra Pradesh on December 25, causing a flutter and drawing flak from the opposition as nothing has been confirmed yet in India over the vaccine. ''The grandiose programme of administering Corona vaccine to one crore people across the state is set to begin on December 25.

In accordance with the orders of @ysjagan, the vaccination will be done in 4,762 health centres across the state. The state scored a victory in containing the spread of coronavirus by conducting more than one crore tests,'' the Rajya Sabha member, who is also the party general secretary, tweeted. With Telugu television channels highlighting it, the tweet was found deleted a few hours later.

Going into damage control mode,YSRC sources said it was a mere ''faux pas caused by a communication gap''. ''Sometime back the Prime Minister hinted that the Covid-19 vaccine distribution could be launched on December 25, the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Our leader probably went by that,'' a YSRC spokesman claimed. The opposition Telugu Desam Party lashed out at the MP for making such a claim and subsequently retreating.

''Has Jagan (CM) found the medicine for coronavirus? And you are giving it to one crore people on December 25th?...,'' TDP veteran Ch Ayyannapatrudu said in a counter tweet. TDP spokesman K S Jawahar, in a statement, questioned how Vijayasai Reddy made the claim when it was not even clear which company was coming out with the vaccine.

''The MP is creating a confusion among people through such announcements. With whose permission did he post it on Twitter and why did he subsequently delete it? Vijayasai owes an explanation,''Jawahar added.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.