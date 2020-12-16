Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP opposition slams YSRC MP for claiming COVID-19 vaccine rollout will begin in AP on Dec 25

Amaravati, Dec 16 PTI The ruling YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday announced that administration of the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine would begin in Andhra Pradesh on December 25, causing a flutter and drawing flak from the opposition as nothing has been confirmed yet in India over the vaccine.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:30 IST
AP opposition slams YSRC MP for claiming COVID-19 vaccine rollout will begin in AP on Dec 25

Amaravati, Dec 16 (PTI): The ruling YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday announced that administration of the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine would begin in Andhra Pradesh on December 25, causing a flutter and drawing flak from the opposition as nothing has been confirmed yet in India over the vaccine. ''The grandiose programme of administering Corona vaccine to one crore people across the state is set to begin on December 25.

In accordance with the orders of @ysjagan, the vaccination will be done in 4,762 health centres across the state. The state scored a victory in containing the spread of coronavirus by conducting more than one crore tests,'' the Rajya Sabha member, who is also the party general secretary, tweeted. With Telugu television channels highlighting it, the tweet was found deleted a few hours later.

Going into damage control mode,YSRC sources said it was a mere ''faux pas caused by a communication gap''. ''Sometime back the Prime Minister hinted that the Covid-19 vaccine distribution could be launched on December 25, the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Our leader probably went by that,'' a YSRC spokesman claimed. The opposition Telugu Desam Party lashed out at the MP for making such a claim and subsequently retreating.

''Has Jagan (CM) found the medicine for coronavirus? And you are giving it to one crore people on December 25th?...,'' TDP veteran Ch Ayyannapatrudu said in a counter tweet. TDP spokesman K S Jawahar, in a statement, questioned how Vijayasai Reddy made the claim when it was not even clear which company was coming out with the vaccine.

''The MP is creating a confusion among people through such announcements. With whose permission did he post it on Twitter and why did he subsequently delete it? Vijayasai owes an explanation,''Jawahar added.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Salil Ankola named as Mumbai chief selector

Former India pacer Salil Ankola was on Wednesday named as Mumbais new chief selector for the upcoming domestic season which is set to get underway with the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy next month. The 52-year-old Ankola took two wickets in his o...

Nigeria to immediately reopen four land borders -cabinet statement

Nigeria will reopen four of its land borders immediately, after having closed them for more than a year to crack down on smuggling, the government said on Wednesday.The cabinet approved the reopening but said restrictions on importing rice ...

TRS MLA holds German citizenzhip: Centre tells Telangana HC

The Central government on Wednesday informed the Telangana High Court that ruling TRS MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni is a German citizen and holds a passport of that country. The legislator from Vemulawada constituency had earlier filed a petition...

EU agrees its green transition fund will not support natural gas

The European Unions flagship fund to wean regions off fossil fuels will not finance natural gas projects, EU governments said on Wednesday, ending a debate over whether to make the fuel eligible for support.Gas emits roughly 50 less CO2 tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020