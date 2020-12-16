Prasar Bharati CEO elected vice president of Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati was on Wednesday elected as the vice president of Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, one of the largest broadcasting associations in the world, a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ministry statement said. The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union was formed in 1964 as a professional association of broadcasting organisations with over 286 members in 57 countries and regions, reaching the potential population of about three billion people.

Prasar Bharati achieved another global milestone in broadcasting today with the CEO, Shashi Shekhar Vempati being elected as the Vice President of Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), one of the largest broadcasting associations in the world, the statement said. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar congratulated Vempati on his election and thanked all ABU members who voted in favour of India.

''I congratulate Prasar Bharti CEO Mr Shashi Shekhar Vempati, for winning the election for the post of Vice President of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union. Thanks to all the ABU members who voted in India's favour,'' he tweeted. Vempati has been elected to the office of the Vice President, ABU for three years with immediate effect, the statement said.

The election took place on Wednesday during the General Assembly of the Union which was held virtually due to COVID-19. It is remarkable to note that almost all of the public broadcasters of the member countries in the Asia Pacific region strongly supported the candidature of India’s public broadcaster which was forwarded by NHK Japan, the statement said.

While the candidature of the nominee from China's NRTA was unsuccessful, failing to garner support from any of the members, paving the way for CEO Prasar Bharati India's election to the Vice Presidency of ABU, it added. PTI ASK SRY