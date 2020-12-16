Rajasthan govt invisible to people, failed on development front: Raje

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday targeted the Congress government in the state, saying despite completing two years in office, its presence is not being felt by the public. This is the first time in seven decades when the government is not visible to the public, she said in a statement.

“In the name of development, this government could not even take two steps in two years of its rule,'' Raje said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government had come to power in the state in 2018 and will complete its two years on Thursday. Raje said if there was a government in Rajasthan, then youths would not have faced trouble in getting employment and women would not have to fight hard for their pride. She accused the Congress government of betraying the public. Its promise of waiving farm loans has not been fulfilled in two years of its rule, she alleged. She said millet producers in the state are upset over the sale of their crop, which is yet to start. The arrogance and administrative negligence of ministers is well known, she said. Meanwhile, state BJP president Satish Poonia said, ''The Gehlot government has failed on every front. This government could neither waive the debt of the farmers nor give unemployment allowance to the youth or control the crime.” Poonia in a statement claimed that development work in rural and urban has come to a halt.