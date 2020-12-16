Centre trying to raise farmers' income: UP BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Wednesday alleged that the Opposition is misleading the farmers while the Centre is trying to ensure that their income increases. He said the Congress, which was in power for a long time, ''had set new records of corruption'', due to which farmers were always upset.

''The Opposition is misleading the farmers. The BJP government is trying to ensure that the income of farmers is increased,'' Singh said. He was addressing a 'Kisan Sammelan' in Banda, one of the several such farmer meetings held by BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh to counter opposition claims on the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre.

After Narendra Modi became the prime minister, the government has taken historic decisions and is working in the interest of the farmers, the BJP leader said. He claimed that due to their political reasons, SP-BSP don't want farmers to get benefitted. The parties which are only concerned about their families cannot feel the pain of farmers, the state BJP chief said.

The BJP started Kisan Sammelan on Monday and the series of meetings will continue till December 18..