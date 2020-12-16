Left Menu
Braille version of Constitution unveiled in Mumbai

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday unveiled a Braille version of the Indian Constitution at an event here. Feeling happy to unveil such a novel initiative meant for the divyangs, Munde said at the event, according to the statement.The Braille version of the Constitution has been prepared on behalf of Thane-based NGO Astitva Foundation, it added..

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday unveiled a Braille version of the Indian Constitution at an event here. Minister of State Bacchu Kadu was also present on the occasion, an official statement said.

A valuable work of making available the Indian Constitution in Braille script for the visually impaired has been done. ''Feeling happy to unveil such a novel initiative meant for the divyangs, Munde said at the event, according to the statement.

The Braille version of the Constitution has been prepared on behalf of Thane-based NGO Astitva Foundation, it added..

