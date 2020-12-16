Israel signs extradition order in Australia sex-crime case

Israel's justice minister on Wednesday said he has signed an extradition order to send a former teacher to Australia to face charges of child sex abuse. Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn said that after a years-long legal saga, it was Israel's "moral responsibility" to extradite Malka Leifer.

Nissenkorn signed the order a day after Israel's Supreme Court rejected what appears to be Leifer's final appeal. Leifer, a former educator accused of sexually abusing several former students at a Jewish school in Melbourne, has been fighting extradition from Israel since 2014. Leifer maintains her innocence and the six-year legal battle surrounding her extradition has strained relations between Israel and Australia.

Nissenkorn did not announce an extradition date. But Manny Waks, an activist who has represented the victims, said he expected it to take place within 60 days. "An amazing day for justice!" he tweeted.