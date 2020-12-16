Bhutan PM attends convocation of surgeons association

Left Menu
Hyderabad, Dec 16 PTI Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Wednesday attended the convocation ceremony of the Association of Surgeons of India ASI and stressed on surgeons being good human beings first and serving selflessly.

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI): Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Wednesday attended the convocation ceremony of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) and stressed on surgeons being good human beings first and serving selflessly. Tshering, a surgeon himself, said he always tells young medical professionals about being good human beings and adhering to the Hippocratic oath, an oath of ethics historically taken by physicians, besides other such principles.

He addressed the virtual event as the chief guest and suggested that the surgical society in Bhutan and the ASI can work together and learn from each other. The convocation was held during the 80th annual conference of the ASI, according to a press release.

Delivering the presidential address, president of ASI Dr P Raghu Ram said it was indeed a landmark day for the association as it is the first time that the Prime Minister of a country is gracing an important ASI ceremony as its chief guest in the 82-year history of the association. Three eminent surgeons from India - C. R. Ballal from Mangaluru, DD Patel from Ahmedabad and Tehemton Udwadia from Mumbai - were conferred the ASI Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2020 in recognition of their invaluable contribution to ASI over many decades, the release said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

