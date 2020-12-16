EC starts preparations for assembly polls due mid 2021

The Election Commission (EC) has started its preparations for five assembly polls due some time in April-May next year with two if its senior officials set to visit West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in the next few days. While EC Secretary General Umesh Sinha would be visiting Tamil Nadu next week, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain would be in West Bengal in the coming days, sources said on Wednesday.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry is coming to an end between April and June next year. A high stake political battle is expected in most of the states.