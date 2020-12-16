Left Menu
Senior JD(S) MLC Horatti apologises to people for Council ruckus

Amid the pandemonium and chaos which many senior members termed as black mark and unprecedented in the Councils over a century old history, it was adjourned sine-die within minutes by Shetty after it met for the day.On behalf of the entire House, I apologise to the people of the state and seek forgiveness for whatever happened yesterday, Horatti said in a statement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-12-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 23:05 IST
Senior JD(S) MLC Horatti apologises to people for Council ruckus

A day after the Karnataka Legislative Council was rocked by unruly scenes, senior JD(S) leader and seven-time MLC Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday tendered an apology to the people of the state ''on behalf of the entire House''. Meanwhile, political parties, including the ruling BJP, are mulling options before them regarding the no-confidence motion against council chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty, elected to the post during the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

The BJP with the support of JDS sought to move the motion on Tuesday resulting in a ruckus their members and Congress MLCs hurling abuses and pushing each other and the Deputy Chairman being pulled down from the Chairman's seat. Amid the pandemonium and chaos which many senior members termed as ''black mark'' and ''unprecedented'' in the Council's over a century old history, it was adjourned sine-die within minutes by Shetty after it met for the day.

On behalf of the entire House, I apologise to the people of the state and seek forgiveness for whatever happened yesterday, Horatti said in a statement. Media reportage of the incident made him feel that the people of the state will never forgive the members, he said.

''Many MLCs are in pain because of the incident and going forward, I appeal to everyone to try not to bring disrepute to the Legislative Council,'' Horatti, a sitting member, said. ''Yesterday's development was a black mark,'' he said, as he pointed out that the council has the history of over 113 years.

BJP sources said the options included legal recourse. ''Law Ministers and others, we will sit and discuss, and take appropriate decision,'' Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday, when asked about the next move.

Not wanting to let go, the opposition Congress too is said to be strategising its response for the BJP-JD(S) plan of action. Responding to a question on BJP considering legal options, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said, ''I won't comment....let them fight in whatever way, we will also fight.'' Hours after the House was adjourned, a delegation of BJP and JD(S) leaders, including senior Ministers, had petitioned Governor Vajubhai Vala and sought his intervention and a specific direction to convene the House to take up the no- confidence motion.

Shetty had rejected the no-confidence notice citing procedural lapses and pointing out that no specific charges were made against him. However, BJP and JD(S) had attempted to take up the motion with the Deputy Chairman in the chair, stating that Shetty cannot hold the proceedings as Chairman as the no- confidence was against him and he did not enjoy the support of majority members of the house.

With Congress opposing it, unruly scenes followed as members from both sides hurled abuses and pushed each other. PTI KSU VS VS

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

