Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi assembly session on Thursday likely to be stormy

The Delhi assemblys one-day session on Thursday is likely to witness stormy scenes, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party AAP gearing up to raise an alleged scam of Rs 2,500 crore in the BJP-ruled city municipal corporations during the sittingThe AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member assembly, while the BJP has eight members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 00:02 IST
Delhi assembly session on Thursday likely to be stormy

The Delhi assembly's one-day session on Thursday is likely to witness stormy scenes, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gearing up to raise an alleged scam of Rs 2,500 crore in the BJP-ruled city municipal corporations during the sitting

The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member assembly, while the BJP has eight members. Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that BJP MLAs will raise a ''scam'' in the Delhi Jal Board and corner the Kejriwal government on its ''failures'' in handling COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP will also raise the ''poor'' condition of water supply and public transport in the national capital, the party's MLA from Badarpur (South) said. The Delhi government called the session amid allegations by AAP leaders that there is a scam of Rs 2,500 in the BJP-ruled civic bodies

The session will begin at 2 pm and each member of the legislative assembly will have to be COVID-19 negative to attend it, said an official statement. Test facility will also be available at the assembly premises for those MLAs who do not carry a COVID-19 negative test report with them, it said. Other safety measures like mandatory use of face mask and social distancing will also be strictly observed during the session. Delhi BJP leaders and workers led by party president Adesh Gupta will hold a protest outside the assembly complex on Thursday, demanding that the Kejriwal government to pay the ''Rs 13,000 crore'' dues to the municipal corporations.

TRENDING

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ugandan leader hands son command of elite military unit ahead of poll

Ugandas long-ruling President Yoweri Musevni on Wednesday appointed his son, a general in the military, to head the countrys special forces, a move some critics said signalled a possible escalation of opposition harassment. The east African...

China's moon probe lands back on Earth - state media

Chinas Change-5 moon probe has landed in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, the official Xinhua news agency reported, completing its return to Earth and bringing back the first lunar samples since the 1970s.The return capsule to...

WRAPUP 3-Fed promises to keep bond purchases going until recovery sees 'substantial progress'

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday promised to keep funneling cash into financial markets further into the future to fight the recession, even as policymakers outlook for next year improved following initial rollout of a coronavirus vaccine. ...

U.S. Congress could vote on $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill by Thursday

U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were closing in on a 900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include 600 to 700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could start voting within 24 hours, lawmakers and a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020