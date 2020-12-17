Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Cares Fund, says 'Chaliye, transparency ko vanakkam'!

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted Centre over PM Cares Fund, sharing a screenshot of a news headline Gandhi wrote, "PM Cares-Chaliye, transparency ko vanakkam!" (PM Cares- Welcome transparency). The news headline read -- Doubts over PM Cares Fund: Government not clear if it is government fund or private entity.

His attack comes a day after, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala posed various questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over PM Cares Fund, including the receipt of donations to the fund through Indian Embassies. "The intriguing case of 'foreign donations', including from China, Pakistan and Qatar to PM Cares Fund! Questions to PM: 1. Why did Indian Embassies publicise and receive a donation to PM Cares Fund? 2. Why was the Fund advertised on banned Chinese apps?" Surjewala tweeted.

"3. How much money was received from Pakistan and who donated? 4. Which are the two companies in Qatar donating to the Fund and how many Crores were received?" he added. Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM -CARES Fund) has been set up following the COVID-19 pandemic in India, to undertake and support relief or assistance of any kind relating to a public health emergency or any other kind of emergency, calamity or distress.