Kamal Haasan's MNM approaches EC over allotment of 'Battery Torch' symbol
Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has approached the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday over the allotment of the 'Battery Torch' symbol to MGR Makkal Katchi for 2021 Tamil Nadu elections.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:44 IST
Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has approached the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday over the allotment of the 'Battery Torch' symbol to MGR Makkal Katchi for 2021 Tamil Nadu elections. According to sources, "MNM had urged EC to reconsider its decision and demands regarding the party symbol."
The MNM contested the general election under the Battery Torch symbol. Haasan, who kick-started his party's campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on Sunday, had confirmed about contesting the 2021 elections, adding that he will announce the constituency, from which he will contest in the coming days. (ANI)
