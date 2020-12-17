Left Menu
Kamal Haasan's MNM approaches EC over allotment of 'Battery Torch' symbol

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has approached the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday over the allotment of the 'Battery Torch' symbol to MGR Makkal Katchi for 2021 Tamil Nadu elections.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:44 IST
Kamal Haasan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The MNM contested the general election under the Battery Torch symbol. Haasan, who kick-started his party's campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on Sunday, had confirmed about contesting the 2021 elections, adding that he will announce the constituency, from which he will contest in the coming days. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

