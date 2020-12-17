Left Menu
Rajasthan farmers are still waiting for their loans to be written off: BJP

Amid continued farmers' protest across various states in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan President, Satish Poonia, on Thursday said that the state's farmers are still waiting for their loans to be written off.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:51 IST
BJP Rajasthan President Satish Poonia (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid continued farmers' protest across various states in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan President, Satish Poonia, on Thursday said that the state's farmers are still waiting for their loans to be written off. The senior leader, while pointing out that the Ashok Gehlot government had completed two years, stated that it was yet to provide relief to the farmers.

"This government, in my opinion, has failed economically. Rajasthan farmers are still waiting for their loans to be written off. Unemployed people are also waiting for some compensation," the leader told ANI. He also slammed the state government for its handling of the COVID-19 situation.

"Today, the Rajasthan government has completed 2 years. On this day, the Congress party chose to present a report card of their work themselves only instead of the people of the state. One cannot forget that recently, in the Zilla Panchayat elections, nearly 2.5 lakh voters had voted for BJP and our party won it," he added. The leader added that in his opinion, the present government is the most unsuccessful one in the history of the state. (ANI)

