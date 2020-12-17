Left Menu
TMC dares Centre to impose President's rule in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday said that the West Bengal government will not release three Indian Police Service officers on deputation following the diktat of the Centre, and dared the BJP-led regime to impose Presidents Rule in the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:36 IST
The Trinamool Congress on Thursday said that the West Bengal government will not release three Indian Police Service officers on deputation following the diktat of the Centre, and dared the BJP-led regime to impose President's Rule in the state. The Centre's order in this regard is ''unconstitutional and unacceptable'', Senior TMC leader and Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee told a press conference here.

''We will not send them on deputation. At most, the Centre can impose Presidents Rule. We welcome that. If the Centre has the power to do that, let it go ahead,'' he said. The three IPS officers of the West Bengal cadre, who were responsible for the security of BJP president J P NAdda during his recent visit to the state, have been called to serve in central deputation days after the saffron party leader's convoy was attacked on its way to Diamond Harbour on December 10.

The three officers are Rajib Mishra (ADG, South Bengal), Praveen Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) and Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), have sent on deputation to ITBP, Seema Suraksha Bal and Police Research Bureau respectively. ''This is unconstitutional and unacceptable. We will not allow interference by the Centre'', Mukherjee said.

The senior TMC leader alleged that the Centre is attempting to misuse certain provisions of the IPS Cadre Rule of 1954 and trying to destroy the federal structure of the country. The central government is also attempting to demotivate the police force of the state. he claimed.

