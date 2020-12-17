Left Menu
FACTBOX-Macron met heads of state, leaders before positive COVID test

French President Emmanuel Macron met numerous heads of state and high-level officials in the 10 days before he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, including most European leaders at a summit on Dec 10-11. Here is a list of some of his key events and contacts during that period: WEDNESDAY, DEC 16 Meeting with PORTUGUESE PRIME MINISTER ANTONIO COSTA at the Elysee Palace.

French President Emmanuel Macron met numerous heads of state and high-level officials in the 10 days before he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, including most European leaders at a summit on Dec 10-11.

Here is a list of some of his key events and contacts during that period: WEDNESDAY, DEC 16

Meeting with PORTUGUESE PRIME MINISTER ANTONIO COSTA at the Elysee Palace. Costa is now self-isolating. Macron chairs a cabinet meeting attended by most ministers, including PRIME MINISTER JEAN CASTEX. Castex is also in quarantine but has tested negative.

MONDAY, DEC 14 Celebration of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) convention in Paris. Those in attendance include:

PEDRO SANCHEZ, SPANISH PRIME MINISTER CHARLES MICHEL, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL

ANGEL GURRIA, OECD SECRETARY GENERAL Sanchez and Michel have both entered quarantine.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, DEC 10-11 European Council meeting in Brussels. Of the council's 27 member states, only two leaders were missing: Estonia's Jüri Ratas and Croatia's Andrej Plenkovic.

Those in attendance include: GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER ALEXANDER DE CROO

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIUSEPPE CONTE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT DAVID SASSOLI

PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION URSULA VON DER LEYEN MONDAY, DEC 7

Meeting with EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH AL-SISI at the Elysee Palace. (Compiled by Richard Lough Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

