Kerala assembly session to begin from Jan 8

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to convene the state assembly from January 8. A decision in this regard was taken at the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The cabinet also decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the house. The session is likely to continue till January 28.

The session will begin with the Governor's address and there will be a vote on account on the budget as this will be the last session in the five-year tenure of the Left government, sources said. The house had convened for a day on August 24 to take up the no confidence motion moved by opposition Congress led UDF demanding the CM's resignation alleging that his office was linked to the gold smuggling through diplomatic channels.

The motion, however, wasdefeated. The house had also passed the finance bill 2020-21.

While the state budget was presented in February, the Finance bill could not be passed as the house had adjourned sine die on March 13 in the backdrop of COVID-19..