Maha CM holds meeting with Sena leaders over panchayat polls

Ahead of the next months gram panchayat polls in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held a meeting with Shiv Sena ministers and other party leaders to discuss the elections.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:44 IST
Ahead of the next months gram panchayat polls in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held a meeting with Shiv Sena ministers and other party leaders to discuss the elections. Thackeray heads the Shiv Sena, which leads the three- party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

According to sources, Thackeray asked his ministers and leaders to ensure Shiv Sena workers win maximum number of sarpanch posts. Gram panchayat polls are not contested on party symbols.

The party president (Thackeray) has asked ministers and other leaders to fan out in rural parts and inform the people about the governments works. He has asked the leaders to ensure maximum number of party workers become sarpanches and get elected to gram panchayats as members, the sources said after the meeting held at the chief minister's officialresidence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai.

Elections to 14,234 gram panchayats spread across 34 of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra will be held on January 15. The counting of votes will be held on January 18.

There are 27,920 gram panchayats in Maharashtra and elections to 14,234 of them mean nearly 50 per cent of the village bodies would go to polls next month..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

