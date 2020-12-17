Rajasthan: Gehlot to inaugurate development projects on Friday

Rajasthan: Gehlot to inaugurate development projects on FridayPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:54 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several development projects on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the state government
On the occasion, the achievements of the government will be displayed virtually
Members of the council of ministers and senior officials will attend the state-level function which will be streamed live on social media, an official release said.
