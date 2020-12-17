AAP MLAs tear farm laws copies in Delhi Assembly

Left Menu
Three Aam Aadmi Party MLAs - Mahendra Goyal, Somnath Bharati and Gopal Rai - tore copies of recently enacted central farm laws during the special Delhi Assembly session called on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three Aam Aadmi Party MLAs - Mahendra Goyal, Somnath Bharati and Gopal Rai - tore copies of recently enacted central farm laws during the special Delhi Assembly session called on Thursday. Gopal Rai, who is also the Environment Minister, said that farmers are the backbone of the country and any "attack" on the system will be fought against.

Later, BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly not giving time to meet the mayors of the corporations. The ruling party MLAs subsequently created a ruckus on the matter. The Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had to adjourn the session for 15 minutes due to the ruckus created in the house.

During the House proceedings, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tore copies of the three laws, in protest against the legislation even as the assembly passed a resolution tabled by revenue minister Kailash Gahlot demanding an immediate repeal of the laws by the Central government. Stating that farmers are the foundation of the country he alleged: "Shouldn't the government advocate the benefits of the farmers or should they be advocating the benefits of the middlemen. The three farm laws were passed by the Rajya Sabha without voting." (ANI)

