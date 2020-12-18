Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after aide tests positive

Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after aide tests positiveReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 04:30 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, after an incoming White House adviser, Cedric Richmond, contracted the deadly respiratory disease, a spokeswoman for Biden said in a statement.
Richmond was not in close contact with Biden as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said.
