Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after aide tests positive

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 04:30 IST
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after aide tests positive

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, after an incoming White House adviser, Cedric Richmond, contracted the deadly respiratory disease, a spokeswoman for Biden said in a statement.

Richmond was not in close contact with Biden as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said.

