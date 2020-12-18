SC issues notice to WB govt on plea alleging 'false cases' against BJP leaders
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the West Bengal government on a petition filed by several state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleging that false cases were being foisted against them.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:27 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the West Bengal government on a petition filed by several state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleging that false cases were being foisted against them. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, also ordered that no coercive action should be taken in the cases till the next date of hearing in January 2021.
The bench also called for the Special Incident Report by CISF and listed the matter for further hearing in January 2021. The bench was hearing pleas filed by BJP MPs Kailash Vijayvargiya, Arjun Singh and others alleging the foisting of false cases against them. Singh claimed that since he left TMC, 64 cases have been foisted on him.
During the hearing, senior lawyer and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Arjun Singh, pleaded to the apex court for no coercive action against his client. The pleas claimed that the West Bengal Police have filed dozens of "false FIRs" against BJP leaders in the run-up to the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections next year. The pleas also called for the transfer of the investigation from the West Bengal Police to any other independent investigating agency.
The bench asked Rohatgi, "you say there are 64 cases filed. What's is the time period when they were filed?" Rohatgi replied that all cases are of 2019. "Many cases have been filed after I left TMC and joined BJP," he submitted. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arjun Singh
- Mukul Rohatgi
- Kailash Vijayvargiya
- Sanjay Kishan Kaul
- BJP
- Singh
ALSO READ
Only 10 pc of farmers involved in protest: Kailash Vijayvargiya
Attack on Nadda's convoy shows level of anarchy in West Bengal, says Kailash Vijayvargiya
Attack on JP Nadda, Kailash Vijayvargiya deplorable; Complete breakdown of law and order in West Bengal: Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
Nadda's convoy attacked in West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya among several BJP leaders injured
Kailash Vijayvargiya's security beefed up after Bengal incident, provided bulletproof car