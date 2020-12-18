Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP Council of Ministers felicitates Chief Secretary

Amaravati, Dec 18 PTI The Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers on Friday felicitated state Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is due to retire from service on December 31.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:23 IST
AP Council of Ministers felicitates Chief Secretary

Amaravati, Dec 18 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers on Friday felicitated state Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is due to retire from service on December 31. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy led his Cabinet colleagues in felicitating the Chief Secretary and hailing her services.

As Fridays was possibly the last Cabinet meeting she would be attending, Jagan and team completed the formality of giving a farewell to the outgoing Chief Secretary. The 1984-batch IAS officer returned to the state from Central deputation in November last year after Jagan appointed her the Chief Secretary in place of L V Subrahmanyam.

Sawhney was supposed to retire on June 30 this year, but the Chief Minister got her tenure extended by six months in two spells. Government sources indicated that Sawhney, whose husband Ajay Sawhney is currently the Union Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is likely to be appointed as an Advisor to the AP government in New Delhi to look after Centre-state relations.

She is tipped to be appointed to the new role with the rank of a Cabinet Minister from the New Year..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hathras case: CBI files chargesheet against 4 for gangrape, murder

The CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet against the four men accused of the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in a village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. After nearly two months of probe, the agency concl...

EXPLAINER-Young, lean, non-smoker: why odds favour France's Macron in COVID-19 fight

French President Emmanuel Macron has caught COVID-19, but since he is 42, a non-smoker who is not overweight and has access to the best medical care, statistics suggest he is unlikely to suffer the worst symptoms of the disease.Officials sa...

'Invisible shipwrecks' belie falling migrant deaths: U.N.

The number of deaths recorded on migratory routes fell this year, although COVID-19 difficulties and so-called invisible shipwrecks mean the real number is probably much higher, officials at the U.N. migration agency said on Friday.The IOMs...

Turkish philanthropist Kavala denies coup charges in new trial

Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been held in jail for three years without conviction, denied charges of involvement in a 2016 attempted coup at the start of a new trial on Friday. Ankaras Western allies have raised concerns abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020