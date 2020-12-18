Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:43 IST
Prez on two-day visit to Goa from Saturday

President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a two-day visit to Goa beginning Saturday to attend the state's 60th Liberation Day celebrations

Goa was liberated from the Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961

''The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Goa (Panaji) on December 19 and 20, 2020, to grace the commencement of the 60th Goa's Liberation Day celebrations on December 19, 2020,'' said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

