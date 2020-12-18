Prez on two-day visit to Goa from Saturday

Prez on two-day visit to Goa from SaturdayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:43 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a two-day visit to Goa beginning Saturday to attend the state's 60th Liberation Day celebrations
Goa was liberated from the Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961
''The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Goa (Panaji) on December 19 and 20, 2020, to grace the commencement of the 60th Goa's Liberation Day celebrations on December 19, 2020,'' said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.
