Left Menu
Development News Edition

Months after quitting RLSP, Madhaw Anand announces return

Kumar, who is back as chief minister, has been bristling at the JDUs dismal performance in the assembly polls and said to be willing to make all efforts to avoid ceding the upper hand to the BJP, which returned with a much better tally.However, when Anand was asked about the possibility of the RLSP, verily a splinter group of the JDU, joining hands with the parent outfit, he replied cryptically, the bonding of Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha has been an immensely successful one in the politics of Bihar.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:29 IST
Months after quitting RLSP, Madhaw Anand announces return

RLSP leader Madhaw Anand, who had quit the party ahead of the Bihar assembly elections voicing disapproval of Upendra Kushwaha's disastrous poll alliance with Mayawati's BSP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, on Friday announced his return, retaining his top post. Anand, who has in the past few years emerged as the most visible face of the RLSP in the media, claimed that his respect for Kushwaha had never waned, and he was back in public life after staying away for a while because of personal reasons.

''Had been away from active politics because of personal and family reasons. But, as per directions of RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, I am back as the party's principal national secretary general,'' Anand tweeted early in the morning, tagging the former Union minister who had founded the party and a number of media outlets. Later, he told a news channel that his resignation had ''never been accepted'' by Kushwaha with whom he remained in touch all through, with ''love and respect remaining undiminished''.

Anand was said to have been busy, before the assembly polls, striking a deal with the NDA for the RLSP's return to the coalition comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP, which had similarly accommodated ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM. However, after pulling out of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, Kushwaha forged an alliance with the BSP, AIMIM and some smaller parties, all of which declared the RLSP president as the ''chief ministerial'' candidate.

Known for his acute sense of the realpolitik, Anand, who is in his late 30s, announced his resignation from the RLSP and followed it up with a detailed interaction with Tejashwi Yadav, fuelling speculations that he might switch over to the RJD. The savvy politician had, however, denied the speculations and asserted that he had ''personal and family relations'' with the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

His return to RLSP comes close on the heels of Kushwaha's recent meeting with Nitish Kumar, which is being seen as an attempt on the part of both leaders to leave past differences aside and start afresh. Kumar, who is back as chief minister, has been bristling at the JD(U)'s dismal performance in the assembly polls and said to be willing to make all efforts to avoid ceding the upper hand to the BJP, which returned with a much better tally.

However, when Anand was asked about the possibility of the RLSP, verily a splinter group of the JD(U), joining hands with the parent outfit, he replied cryptically, ''the bonding of Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha has been an immensely successful one in the politics of Bihar. There is nothing concrete as of now, but politics is all about possibilities''. Kushwaha is a Koeri by caste while Kumar is a Kurmi, numerically smaller but socio-economically more influential.

The JD(U) chief had built his own constituency, revolting against Lalu Prasad and his MY (Muslim Yadav combine), by taking Kurmis and Koeris along. The new caste arithmetic worked out by Kumar is known, in the political lexicon of Bihar, as 'Luv Kush', named after the two sons of Lord Rama, in keeping with the propensity of post-Mandal forces to draw upon Hindu mythology.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhanush joins Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man' alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans

Tamil superstar Dhanush has been roped in to star alongside Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans by Avengers franchise filmmaker duo Russo brothers for their upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man. The Raanjhanaa actor took to Twitter t...

Over 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs

More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens agenda, state data show...

Hundreds of Lebanon's most vulnerable migrant maids flown home, many more wait

By Ban Barkawi AMMAN, Dec 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Hundreds of Lebanons most vulnerable migrant maids have been repatriated with funds raised by local charities, but thousands more remain stuck and destitute due to a deep economic cr...

BJP vice president Baijayant Panda says no rift in alliance in Assam

By Kumar Gaurav The National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and in-charge of Assam, Baijayant Panda on Friday said that there is no rift in the National Democratic Alliance NDA in the state. He recently visited Assam and h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020