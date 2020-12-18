District-level arrangements being done for COVID-19 vaccines: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said all action is being taken at the district-level related to the vaccination process for COVID-19 with instructions given for cold chain management and transportation of vaccines. ''All action is being taken at the district-level in connection with the vaccination for COVID-19 and all districts have been given necessary instructions regarding effective cold chain management and transportation of vaccines,'' an official release stated quoting the CM, who presided over a review meeting at Lok Bhawan.

The process of training vaccinators is in progress in the state and the CM will review the entire process on Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said. CM Adityanath said it was necessary to maintain full vigilance against COVID-19 and even a little carelessness can prove to be harmful. He emphasised on the need to maintain social distancing and compulsorily use face masks.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to maintain effective arrangements for COVID-19 treatment and conduct testing with full capacity. Full attention should also be paid on contact tracing and surveillance. It should also be ensured that the Integrated Command and Control Centres should work with full capacity, he said.

The district magistrates and chief medical officers should regularly hold a review meeting in the morning at the COVID-19 designated hospitals and in the evening at the control centres, he said..