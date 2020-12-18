Left Menu
Development News Edition

District-level arrangements being done for COVID-19 vaccines: UP CM Adityanath

All action is being taken at the district-level in connection with the vaccination for COVID-19 and all districts have been given necessary instructions regarding effective cold chain management and transportation of vaccines, an official release stated quoting the CM, who presided over a review meeting at Lok Bhawan.The process of training vaccinators is in progress in the state and the CM will review the entire process on Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:17 IST
District-level arrangements being done for COVID-19 vaccines: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said all action is being taken at the district-level related to the vaccination process for COVID-19 with instructions given for cold chain management and transportation of vaccines. ''All action is being taken at the district-level in connection with the vaccination for COVID-19 and all districts have been given necessary instructions regarding effective cold chain management and transportation of vaccines,'' an official release stated quoting the CM, who presided over a review meeting at Lok Bhawan.

The process of training vaccinators is in progress in the state and the CM will review the entire process on Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said. CM Adityanath said it was necessary to maintain full vigilance against COVID-19 and even a little carelessness can prove to be harmful. He emphasised on the need to maintain social distancing and compulsorily use face masks.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to maintain effective arrangements for COVID-19 treatment and conduct testing with full capacity. Full attention should also be paid on contact tracing and surveillance. It should also be ensured that the Integrated Command and Control Centres should work with full capacity, he said.

The district magistrates and chief medical officers should regularly hold a review meeting in the morning at the COVID-19 designated hospitals and in the evening at the control centres, he said..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tremendous scope for Australian investments in India: Goyal

There is a tremendous scope for Australian companies to invest in India as the country has liberalised its foreign direct investment FDI in sectors like mining and defence production, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Frid...

Assam to upgrade 50 border outposts with Rs 100 cr outlay

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the state government will upgrade 50 border outposts BOPs with an outlay of Rs 100 crore in the first phase of an infrastructure development scheme. Addressing a meeting of the departme...

Dhanush joins Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man' alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans

Tamil superstar Dhanush has been roped in to star alongside Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans by Avengers franchise filmmaker duo Russo brothers for their upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man. The Raanjhanaa actor took to Twitter t...

Over 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs

More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens agenda, state data show...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020