BJP vice president Baijayant Panda says no rift in alliance in Assam

The National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and in-charge of Assam, Baijayant Panda on Friday said that there is no rift in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. He recently visited Assam and had meetings with local party leaders to assess the situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:55 IST
BJP Vice President Baijayant Panda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav

Speaking to ANI, Panda said, "BJP has never pushed away any ally. Some allies move away by their own political reasons. We are very much strong in the state. At the state level, we have an alliance with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and their ministers are in the Assam cabinet." On the issue of contesting Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections independently, Panda explained, "They (BPF) decided to contest separately and we contested separately. BJP has grown immensely and we jumped from one seat to nine seats. For the first time, we are forming a government in BTC."

In the recently concluded BTC polls, the ruling BPF won 17 seats, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) got 12 and the BJP finished at 9 seats. Congress and Gana Suraksha Parishad (GSP) managed to bag only one seat each. BJP is likely to form the government in BTC in coalition with (UPPL) and GSP. The elections in 40 constituencies in this region of Assam were held in two phases on December 7 and December 10 while the results were declared on December 12. Since the formation of BTC in 2003, it has been governed by BPF.

When asked whether BJP would welcome other parties for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, the senior leader clarified, "We have an alliance at the local level (BTC). In the state level, our alliance with BPF continues. There is no contradiction. And yes, our approach is welcoming. If anyone wants to join, we will not push it away." The assembly elections in Assam is due for 2021. (ANI)

