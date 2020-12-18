Palaniswami lashes out at DMK, calls it opportunistic

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday accused the opposition DMK of being ''opportunistic'' and claimed that it wanted only one family to prosper. While AIADMK stalwarts, the late Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa had no heirs, it was people of the state and the party supporters who were the heirs, he said at the inauguration of Amma Mini Clinic in the district.

Targeting his party's arch rival DMK, the AIADMK Co- coordinator alleged that ''right from the leadership to the last person in the opposition party, they all want only one family to prosper,'' and said it was not the case with the AIADMK, whose functionaries were keen on people's welfare. ''Unlike the DMK, the state government and AIADMK (party) have concern for the people. I am the only chief minister in the state to visit each and every district, meeting officials and people and solving their problems, besides reviewing the implementation of government welfare schemes,'' he said.

However, the DMK was ''opportunistic,'' he said. In the AIADMK, those who work hard can come up and loyalty will be rewarded with high positions, he said.

This dedication enabled the AIADMK to grow strong enough to defeat the DMK's attempts to dislodge the government and break the party, he said. On DMK President M K Stalin's repeated criticism on many issues, Palaniswami claimed he was 'intentionally' targeting the state government and even the officials, who, despite the coronavirus crisis, went to every nook and corner of Tamil Nadu to solve people's problems.

While he, ministers and government representatives were meeting people in person despite the covid pandemic,Stalin was addressing his party workers through video conference meetings, the chief minister said. ''Is it good to meet people or to sit at home addressing videoconference meetings with party workers?'' he asked.

Only when one is active on the field can one understand what is affecting the people and accordingly take steps to resolve the problems. ''This is what we are doing. I, my ministers, government officials and even the AIADMK elected representatives are striving for the well-being of the people,'' he said.

Responding to Palaniswami's remarks,Stalin described as a ''show'',the former's review meetings on the covid situation and those on implementation of the government's welfare schemes. ''In the name of review, he runs a show by involving officials and party men,'' he said in Chennai.

In his concluding address at a party-sponsored hunger strike in support of farmers agitating in Delhi against Centre's three farm laws, Stalin said that as LoP, it was his job to 'highlight' the wrongdoings. Responding to Palaniswami earlier dubbing him as ''statement hero'' for issuing regular statements against the government on various matters, Stalin said he was now giving the title ''corruption hero'' to the CM.