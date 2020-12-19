Left Menu
Terming allegations of wrongdoing against the Special Investigation Team of Crime Branch in connection with the kidnap and murder of a minor girl as unfortunate and unethical, the Odisha Police on Friday said it would leave no stone unturned to bring to book the culprits.

Minor girl murder: Odisha Police terms allegations against SIT

Terming allegations of wrongdoing against the Special Investigation Team of Crime Branch in connection with the kidnap and murder of a minor girl as ''unfortunate and unethical'', the Odisha Police on Friday said it would leave no stone unturned to bring to book the culprits. The state police headquarters issued a statement a day after an 18-year-old man, Saroj Sethi of Nayagarh district, alleged that SIT chief Arun Bothra had offered him Rs 5 lakh to take the blame of the child's killing.

''The SIT collected my blood, saliva samples and clothes. Bothra also assured me of reducing the age so that the quantum of punishment can be relaxed,'' Sethi had claimed. The Odisha Police, however, dismissed the allegations as false and baseless.

It said a large number of people have been examined in the case and significant progress has been made. ''Such unfounded allegations by one person have been used to cast aspersions on the investigating agency. It may end up demotivating officers who are sincerely working to unearth the truth. It is both unfortunate and unethical,'' the Odisha Police said in the statement.

''Odisha Police is committed to a fair and diligent investigation. We assure that no stone will be left unturned to ensure justice for the little girl,'' it added. The five-year-old girl had gone missing while playing in front of her house at Jadupur village of Nayagarh district on July 14, and her skeletal remains were recovered on July 23. The state government had later ordered an SIT probe into the matter.

Opposition BJP has demanded a CBI investigation, besides dismissal of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, accusing him of shielding the main accused. BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar also sought removal of Bothra as head of the SIT in the wake of Sethi's allegations.

