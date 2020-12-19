Left Menu
Amit Shah pays tribute to Swami Vivekanand in Kolkata

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah paid tribute to Swami Vivekanand at Ramakrishna Ashram in Kolkata. He is on a two-day visit to the state.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:37 IST
Amit Shah pays tribute to Swami Vivekanand in Kolkata
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Swami Vivekanand at Ramakrishna Ashram in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah paid tribute to Swami Vivekanand at Ramakrishna Ashram in Kolkata. He is on a two-day visit to the state. "This the place where Vivekananda ji was born. Vivekananda ji connected modernity and spirituality. I pray that we are able to walk on the path he showed us," said Shah.

Later today, he will address a public rally in Medinipur. Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Belijuri village in Paschim Medinipur district, ahead of Shah's visit today.

Shah reached Kolkata at around 1 am on Saturday for his two-day visit to the state. He was welcomed at Kolkata airport by several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh. His visit comes at a time when several MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress have resigned from the party and the state Assembly in a setback to Mamata Banerjee ahead of 2021 Assembly polls.

There are speculations of Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP. Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as a minister, resigned from the Legislative Assembly and left the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday. Shah is also scheduled to meet a farmer family and have lunch with them.

On the second day of his trip, Shah will visit Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district, where he will pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, followed by an interaction with media. The minister is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum, where he will have lunch with the family of a Baul singer. Later he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle.

Shah is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

