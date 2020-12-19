Amit Shah visits Swami Vivekananda's birthplace, says his ideals more relevant today

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda in north Kolkata on Saturday morning and said that the ideals of the 19th-century icon are more relevant in the present-day world. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda, hailing him for taking Indian's culture and ethos to the world.

''Swami Vivekananda took India's culture, vision and ethos to the world. He bridged the gap between spirituality and modernity. After visiting his birthplace, I feel his ideals are still relevant in the present-day world. Rather, his ideals are more needed in the present times,'' he told reporters. The path shown by Vivekananda will not only lead India but the entire world on the road to prosperity, Shah said.

He said Vivekananda gave a call for worshipping the nation as 'Bharatmata' in his Chicago address. ''Eventually the country got freedom,'' Shah said, describing Vivekananda as one of the most dynamic spiritual leaders of the country who familiarised the world with the philosophy of India.

Amid beats of the dhaak, Shah arrived at Vivekananda's ancestral home in Simla Street that has been turned into a museum. Members of the BJP women's wing, in traditional white saree with red borders, welcomed him by showering flower petals. After garlanding the statue of Swami Vivekananda outside the complex, Shah was shown the articles used by him.

The BJP leader also interacted with the monks..