'Unplanned lockdown did not win battle in 21 days'

As India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the one-crore mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the unplanned lockdown did not manage to 'win the battle in 21 days' but destroyed millions of lives in the country. "1 Crore covid infections with almost 1.5 lakh deaths! The unplanned lockdown did not manage to 'win the battle in 21 days' as the PM claimed, but it surely destroyed millions of lives in the country," Gandhi said in a tweet.

With 25,153 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively. Meanwhile, the country's death toll stands at 1,45,136. (ANI)