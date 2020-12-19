Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiwa Autonomous Council: BJP wins 6 seats, leading in 12 more

BJPs ally Asom Gana Parishad AGP is leading in one seat, as per the counting update given by the ASEC for 19 seats.The opposition has not been able to lead in any constituency of the council spread over four districts in Assam.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-12-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 15:15 IST
Tiwa Autonomous Council: BJP wins 6 seats, leading in 12 more

The ruling BJP has won six seats and is leading in another 12 seats as the counting of ballot papers for the 36-member Tiwa Autonomous Council is on, the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said on Saturday. BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is leading in one seat, as per the counting update given by the ASEC for 19 seats.

The opposition has not been able to lead in any constituency of the council spread over four districts in Assam. Voting for the the 36 constituencies of the council spread across Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan districts took place on December 17. A total of 124 candidates are in the fray.

The winning BJP candidates are Saruj Konwar (Topakuchi), Gitamoni Kalita Bhuyan (Jarabari), Mohan Senapati (Chahari), Indra Bordoioi (Nambor-Lalung) and Madan Bordoloi (Lalungpar), ASEC said in its counting bulletin. BJP's Moniram Patar from Gobha constituency have won uncontested, it added.

In the recently concluded elections of the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), BJP formed the government in alliance with two other parties. In the results, the incumbent Bodoland People's Front (BPF) became the single largest party with 17 seats.

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) won 12, BJP nine, while the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) and Congress bagged one seat each. After results were declared, one BPF and the lone Congress member switched their sides and joined the BJP, taking the saffron party's tally to 11.

The BJP ditched its state ally BPF and tied up with UPPL and GSP to jointly form the BTC government..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Woman rescued from flat after fire

A 46-year-old woman was rescued bythe fire brigade personnel after a blaze broke out in her flatin Maharashtras Thane city in the early hours of Saturday,officials saidThe incident occurred around 4.50 am on the thirdfloor flat of an apartm...

PHDCCI suggests 10-pronged strategy to attain higher growth trajectory

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Saturday suggested a 10-pronged strategy in pre-budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with focus on refueling consumption and demand and encouraging private investments to attain higher eco...

Woman & son killed in road accident in Bihar's Rohtas

A 35-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Bihars Rohtas district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Bhatauli village under Indrapuri police station this morning when a wom...

Russia to return gifted icon after Bosnia questions its origin - ministry

Russia will return a religious icon given to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by the Bosnian Serb leader after prosecutors in Bosnia said they were trying to determine whether the gift had been illegally smuggled out of war-torn eastern Ukrai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020