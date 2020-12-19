BJP will form next govt in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday vowed to oust the Mamata Banerjee regime in the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, exuding confidence that his new party will form the next government. Adhikari, who joined the BJP at Home Minister Amit Shah's rally here, claimed that the TMC came into existence because of the saffron party.

''I had first met Amit Shah during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls... When I was down with COVID, my former party did not enquire about my health, while Amit Shah twice enquired about how I am,'' he said addressing the rally. Noting that the BJP believes in nationalism and pluralism, Adhikari alleged that the TMC wants to divide the state on the lines of ''insider'' and ''outsider''.

''Shame on the TMC for such narrow politics,'' Adhikari said as the crowd roared. ''I am being called a traitor by those who themselves (TMC) are traitors. Had the BJP not been there, TMC would have never come into existence. In the next assembly polls, BJP will win Bengal and TMC will be defeated,'' he said.