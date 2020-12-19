Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia's letter to Maha CM not out of resentment: Thorat

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday said that Sonia Gandhi has written a letter to state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray not out of resentment, but as part of a dialogue process.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 16:14 IST
Sonia's letter to Maha CM not out of resentment: Thorat

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday said that Sonia Gandhi has written a letter to state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray not out of resentment, but as part of a dialogue process. Gandhi has written a letter to Thackeray, in which she has reminded him of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state and sought implementation of certain measures for the welfare of Dalits and tribals.

In the letter dated December 14, she demanded reservation in government contracts for SC/ST professionals to promote entrepreneurship among them, among other things. Talking to reporters, Thorat, who is Revenue Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government said his party was not unhappy in the alliance.

''Congress's stand has always been in favour of uplift of poor and deprived sections of the society and Gandhi's letter was part of dialogue on how welfare measures can be taken. There is no resentment,'' he said. Meanwhile, when asked about the letter, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut saidthat Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of UPA and she has contributed to the formation of MVA.

''A CMP for the welfare of different sections of the society is the agenda of the MVA and Uddhav Thackeray is working in that direction. Some issues might have gone on the back burner due to the pandemic. But the government is slowly getting back on track and focusing on the CMP,'' he said. Replying to a question, Raut denied that there was pressure politics behind the letter.

''There is no pressure politics in this,'' he said. In her first letter to Thackeray, Gandhi has made several suggestions, including legislative backing for utilisation of funds meant for SC/ST communities during the same year. Gandhi said she expected that the CMP would be implemented in letter and spirit.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Woman rescued from flat after fire

A 46-year-old woman was rescued bythe fire brigade personnel after a blaze broke out in her flatin Maharashtras Thane city in the early hours of Saturday,officials saidThe incident occurred around 4.50 am on the thirdfloor flat of an apartm...

PHDCCI suggests 10-pronged strategy to attain higher growth trajectory

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Saturday suggested a 10-pronged strategy in pre-budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with focus on refueling consumption and demand and encouraging private investments to attain higher eco...

Woman & son killed in road accident in Bihar's Rohtas

A 35-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Bihars Rohtas district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Bhatauli village under Indrapuri police station this morning when a wom...

Russia to return gifted icon after Bosnia questions its origin - ministry

Russia will return a religious icon given to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by the Bosnian Serb leader after prosecutors in Bosnia said they were trying to determine whether the gift had been illegally smuggled out of war-torn eastern Ukrai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020