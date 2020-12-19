Left Menu
Development News Edition

DYFI activists booked for taking out march violating COVID-19 protocol

The DYFI workers, on Friday, had also unfurled the national flag atop the Municipality building as a reply to the BJP activists who had hoisted a giant banner with Jai Sri Ram written on it after the saffron party won in the recently held local body polls here.Television visuals showed that while a protest meeting was being held in front of the office, some of the activists had climbed the building walls and rolled down the flag.

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 16:48 IST
DYFI activists booked for taking out march violating COVID-19 protocol

Palakkad(Ker), Dec 19 (PTI)A case was registered against a group of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists for taking out a protest march to the municipal corporation here and allegedly barging into the office buildingviolating COVID-19 protocol. The DYFI workers, on Friday, had also unfurled the national flag atop the Municipality building as a reply to the BJP activists who had hoisted a giant banner with 'Jai Sri Ram' written on it after the saffron party won in the recently held local body polls here.

Television visuals showed that while a protest meeting was being held in front of the office, some of the activists had climbed the building walls and rolled down the flag. Based on the complaint of the Municipal Secretary, Palakkad Town South police registered a case for unlawful assembly under IPC section 143 and for the violation of COVID protocols.

''The case was registered under IPC 143 and sections of COVID protocol violation. The investigation is on and we can not say right now how many persons were involved in the incident,'' a police official told PTI. No case was registered against the Left activists in connection with the raising of the national flag, the official added.

However, the BJP has alleged that the DYFI activists had hung the tricolour upside down which was amounted to disrespect to the national flag and so a punishable offence. During the local body election victory celebrations in front of the municipal corporation on Wednesday evening, a few BJP workers were seen in a purported video unfurling a giant banner with 'Jai Sri Ram' written in Malayalam and an image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from top of the building.

They had also unfurled another banner with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, the police said..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot blames Centre for state govt's failure to waive farmers’ loans

On the completion of two years of his government in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday sought to blame the Centre for the failure of the Congress poll promise to waive farmers loans from various nationalised and commercial b...

Why Congress allowed contract farming in Punjab, Rupani asks

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday alleged that corporates are allowed to enter into contract farming in the Congress-ruled Punjab while the party is opposing the new farm laws. Among other things, the new laws enacted by the U...

See each other by video call this Christmas, Merkel tells Germans

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to avoid visiting family members over Christmas and to use video calls instead for greetings, the way service members stationed abroad do, as the country battles COVID-19. Germany is strugg...

Ind vs Aus: One of those days where everything came off, says Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who drew the first blood on the third afternoon of the pink-ball Test, feels everything went according to plan for the hosts on Saturday. Cummins laid the foundation stone for Indias horrific batting colla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020