If you cannot provide a good education to children, quit: Sisodia to Adityanath

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, saying that if he could not provide a good education to children of Uttar Pradesh, which has a large population, then he should leave. "Now this excuse will not work Yogi Adityanathji. If you cannot provide good education to the children of Uttar Pradesh which has a large population, then it is your inability. What is the fault of the people of the state? If you cannot manage, then leave it. The people will choose the person who has the ability to give good education to the children of the big state," tweeted Sisodia.

Endorsing Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "It is the responsibility of our governments to provide good education and a bright future to children, whether the number is 5 lakh or 5 crores. Good governments do not make excuses." Sisodia's comment comes after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday said that the number of students studying in the basic schools in the state is as much as the total population of Delhi.

The war of words between the political leaders of the two states started when Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that the AAP would contest the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022. He also compared the work done in the field of school education in Delhi with that in Uttar Pradesh. Following this, Uttar Pradesh Primary Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi invited Kejriwal and Sisodia to visit the schools of Uttar Pradesh saying that "it would open their eyes."

Taking it further, Sisodia on Wednesday said he had accepted the challenge thrown by several ministers in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, including Satish Dwivedi, who dared the Delhi minister to visit Uttar Pradesh and debate on the education and school facilities in the two states. "I will reach Lucknow on December 22. Let us debate on government school education system of Delhi versus that of Uttar Pradesh. You have challenged us yesterday, so I am ready. Tell me who will be there in the debate. I request you not to step back," Sisodia, who is also the Delhi education minister said on Wednesday. (ANI)