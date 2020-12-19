Digvijaya attacks EC over direction to MP govt on officials

Senior Congress leader and formerMadhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday saidthe job of the Election Commission was to conduct free andfair polls and not direct state governments to file criminalcases against officials for alleged corruption

Singh's comments come days after the EC asked theMadhya Pradesh government to take criminal action against fourpolice officials after a Central Board of Direct Taxes reportpointed out to the prima facie role of government servants inunauthorised and unaccounted cash transactions in the state inthe 2019 Lok Sabha polls

''We are unhappy. The EC should work impartially. Itsimpartially in this matter does not appear to be beyond doubtas these (police) officials have no relation with conductingelections. The EC's brief extends to holding elections,'' Singhtold reporters.