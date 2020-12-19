Left Menu
Rajasthan: Polls for chairmen of 45 local bodies on Sunday

The elections for the posts of chairman in 45 urban local bodies of 12 districts in Rajasthan will be held on Sunday, an official said. A spokesman for the State Election Commission said the chairmen for five urban local bodies have been elected unopposed.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:01 IST
Rajasthan: Polls for chairmen of 45 local bodies on Sunday

The elections for the posts of chairman in 45 urban local bodies of 12 districts in Rajasthan will be held on Sunday, an official said. A spokesman for the State Election Commission said the chairmen for five urban local bodies have been elected unopposed. For the remaining 45 urban local bodies, 101 candidates are in the fray. The voting will be held from 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday while the counting will take place immediately after the polling concludes, he added. Similarly, the voting for the posts of vice-chairman will be held on Monday.

