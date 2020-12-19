Left Menu
Development News Edition

Complaints by Cong ministers may have led to Sonia's letter: NCP

The MVA alliance is committed to the CMP but there have been cuts in budgetary allocations for some development works due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said.Some Congress leaders may have complained about this, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 20:35 IST
Complaints by Cong ministers may have led to Sonia's letter: NCP

Congress president Sonia Gandhi'sletter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray where she mentioned the Common Minimum Program (CMP) may have been prompted by complaints about budget cuts by her party's ministers, the NCP said on Saturday. The NCP is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state alongwith Thackeray's Shiv Sena and the Congress.

''Some Congress leaders may have complained to Sonia Gandhi,'' said Nawab Malik, a state minister and NCP spokesperson, speaking to a news channel. The MVA alliance is committed to the CMP but there have been cuts in budgetary allocations for some development works due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

''Some Congress leaders may have complained about this,'' he said. Senior Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan are part of the coordination committee of the MVA and aware of the situation, he said.

''Internal bickering in Congress is not new. The issues regarding CMP could have been brought up before the coordination committee by the two ministers,'' Malik added. In her letter dated December 14, Gandhi sought the implementation of certain measures for Dalits and tribals such as reservation in government contracts for SC/ST rofessionals.

She also expected that the government will fulfill the CMP in its true spirit in her first such letter to Thackeray since the coalition government was formed last year..

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

These are the top stories at 9 pm Nation DEL38 BIZ-PM LD ECONOMY Why India to Why Not India Modi on change his reforms have brought New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hard sold his governments reforms spanning from manufactu...

There can be a way out for talks in a day or two: Haryana CM on farmers' stir

There can be a way out for the next round of talks between the government and farmer unions protesting against the Centres new farm laws in a day or two, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after meeting Union Agriculture Minist...

CJI for stern action against people indulging in illegal wildlife trade

The Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Saturday said people involved in illegal wildlife trade are also indulging in other unlawful activities like drug and gun trade, and suggested engaging agencies like CBI and ED to stop them. At a func...

TRP scam: Custody of Ex-COO of ratings agency BARC extended

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Saturday extended till Monday police custodyof former chief operating officer COO of Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC, a television audience measurement agency, in connection with the alleged TRP Tele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020