Massive turnout in DDC polls victory for democracy in J-K: BJP leader

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Saturday said the ''massive'' turnout in the District Development Council (DDC) elections of Jammu and Kashmir had proved a decisive victory for democracy in the Union Territory. The eight-phase DDC elections, first democratic exercise post abrogation of special status and bifurcation of the erstwhile state last year, concluded on Saturday with nearly 51 per cent electorate exercising their franchise in the final phase.

''This will be written as a great election in the history of Jammu and Kashmir because the people here have shown that democracy has won,'' Gupta said, expressing his gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for participating in the DDC polls. He said the DDC polls, which recorded a ''massive'' voter turnout in all the eight phases, have not only proved the victory of democracy over guns and bullets, but also ''opened the eyes of Gupkar leaders who exploited the people of the Kashmir valley for the last 70 years and deprived them of their due rights''.

The former deputy chief minister attacked the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleging that the two parties had ''let loose a rein of loot and plunder in the erstwhile state''. ''Political outfits like the NC, PDP and Congress are opposing the BJP for the sake of opposition otherwise they have no valid reason or issue to contest the saffron party's dedication towards people,'' he said.

Gupta asserted that progressive changes which took place in Jammu and Kashmir after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came into power have convinced people that the ''BJP is only party which values nationalism, public good and development the most''. He said the progressive changes include abrogation of contentious Article 370 and Article 35A, bringing region under direct control of the Centre, holding of DDC elections, elimination of terror-mongers and stronger vigil along the borders.

''It is time to show the doors to such political groups which indulge in anti-national activities and sway innocents towards the death-knell,'' he said, claiming that the overwhelming response of people and ''massive voter turnout shows that the BJP is going to win the DDC polls with a thumping majority''. The entire landscape of development in Jammu and Kashmir will soon see the change which the people desired and deserved, he said.