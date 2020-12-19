Left Menu
ECI sends transfer advisory to chief secretaries, CEOs of 5 poll-bound states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sent an advisory to chief secretaries (CSs) and chief electoral officers (CEOs) of five poll-bound states on transfer/posting of officers connected with the conduct of elections.

19-12-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sent an advisory to chief secretaries (CSs) and chief electoral officers (CEOs) of five poll-bound states on transfer/posting of officers connected with the conduct of elections.

The states include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim. The advisory dated December 18 reads, "to ensure free and fair election, the Commission has been following a consistent policy to the effect that officers directly connected with conduct of elections in an election going State/UT are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerably long period."

The Commission in its advisory has asked for "strict and timely compliance" and also sought acknowledgment from the officials. The tenure of these five poll-bound states will expire either in May or June 2021. (ANI)

