Kerala CM claims IUML making decisions for Cong in Kerala;UDF dismisses charge

Vijayan claimed it was clear from the statements of the League and the Congress leaders that the IUML was able to persuade the Congress in Kerala to form an alliance with the communal parties, despite the opposition of the Congress national leadership.Addressing a press meet, Chennithala, after the high power meeting of the UDF, claimed the CPIM was trying to project the BJP as an opposition rather than the UDF.

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:47 IST
Has the League become a centre for commenting on the internal affairs of the Congress and deciding who should lead the Congress?'' Vijayan asked. Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday seized on the Congress poll debacle in the recent civic polls, saying the Muslim League (IUML) was making decisions for it, a claim rebutted by the United Democratic Front which alleged the CM was playing the communal card. Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said the ''deplorable state of affairs'' of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) was due to the ''shamelessness of the Congress'' to do anything for a few votes.

''It is a strange experience in politics for one political party to dictate who should lead another party. Such extraordinary and anti-democratic things are happening in the UDF. It seemed like the League would take over the leadership of the UDF after the results of the local body elections came out.

Has the League become a centre for commenting on the internal affairs of the Congress and deciding who should lead the Congress?'' Vijayan asked. Vijayan claimed it was clear from the statements of the League and the Congress leaders that the IUML was able to persuade the Congress in Kerala to form an alliance with the communal parties, despite the opposition of the Congress national leadership.

Addressing a press meet, Chennithala, after the high power meeting of the UDF, claimed the CPI(M) was trying to project the BJP as opposition rather than the UDF. ''LDF got 10,114 seats while the UDF bagged 8,022 seats and the BJP 1,600. This election proved that the BJP will not survive in Kerala. They could prove their presence only in a few pockets.

The UDF still stands strong. But the CPI(M) is trying to project BJP as opposition rather than the UDF,'' Chennithala said. He said the Front accepts that there were some shortcomings on its part.

''We will address them..we will correct these shortcomings and fight against this government's corruption,'' Chennithala added. IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, who was also present at the press meet, said the League had never interfered in the internal matters of the Congress.

''I would like to make it clear that we have never interfered in the matters of Congress party of its leadership. That was a cheap allegation. The chief minister is playing the communal card,'' the IUML leader alleged.

