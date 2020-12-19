MP Congress protests against farm laws, fuel price hike

MP Congress protests against farm laws, fuel price hikePTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-12-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 23:05 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday protested against the Centre's new farm laws and the recent hike in fuel prices
State unit spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said protests were held at several places, including four in Bhopal, of which the one at Roshanpura Square was led by Rajya Sabha MPDigvijaya Singh
He said LPG cylinder prices had gone up by Rs 100since December 1 and it was severely affecting people already hit by the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhupendra Gupta